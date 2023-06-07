Victory of Rai1 in yesterday evening’s prime time with the film ‘A suspicious husband‘ which was seen by 3,208,000 viewers equal to a share of 17.8%. Second step of the podium for Italia 1 with ‘Pucci Show’, followed by 1,485,000 viewers (9.2% share). Third place for Canale 5 with the ‘Sissi’ series seen by 1,218,000 viewers (8.8% share).

Retequattro off the podium with the film ‘Don Camillo Monsignore… ma non molto’ which involved 1,212,000 viewers (7.4% share). On La7 ‘DiMartedì’ achieved 1,172,000 viewers and a 7.1% share while on Rai3 ‘#Cartabianca’ totaled 971,000, reaching a 6% share.

On Rai2 the film ‘A summer on the Island of Elba’ won over 856,000 viewers and a 4.7% share. The ratings of prime time TV8 close with ‘Victoria Cabello: crazy travels’, seen by 363,000 viewers (2.3 share) and Nove with the film ‘The Immortal’, followed by 362,000 viewers (2.2% share) .