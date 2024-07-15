Audio of a meeting on August 25, 2020 between the then president and the then head of Abin reveals an attempt to shield Flávio Bolsonaro (PL)

STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes removed this Monday (15.Jul.2024) the confidentiality of the audio of the meeting held on August 25, 2020 with the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the then head of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ), currently a federal deputy.

Listen (1h8min34s):

If you prefer, read the full from the transcript of the conversation (PDF – 6 MB).

The recording was found by the PF (Federal Police) during the “parallel Abin” investigations, which investigate the use of the agency’s structure to illegally monitor authorities, such as congressmen and Supreme Court justices and journalists. According to the corporation, the audio was made by Ramagem himself.

The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to protect the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the former president, in the “rachadinhas” case (salary transfer).

In addition to Ramagem and Bolsonaro, the then chief minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), General Augusto Heleno, and “possibly” a lawyer for Flávio.

At the meeting, alleged irregularities committed by Federal Revenue auditors in the production of the Tax Intelligence Report that led to the investigation against the senator were discussed.

“In this audio, it is possible to identify Alexandre Ramagem’s actions indicating, in short, that it would be necessary to institute administrative proceedings against the Revenue auditors with the aim of nullifying the investigation, as well as removing some auditors from their respective positions”says the PF.

WHAT THOSE INVOLVED SAY

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ)

“Once again, the mountain gave birth to a mouse. The audio only shows my lawyers communicating their suspicions that a group was acting with political interests within the Federal Revenue Service and with the objective of harming me and my family. Based on these suspicions, we took the appropriate legal measures. President Bolsonaro himself says in the recording that there is “no way around it” and says that everything must be investigated within the law. And that is what was done. It is important to highlight that to this day I have not received a response from the courts regarding the group that illegally accessed my confidential data.”

Former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel

In a note to the newspaper O Globo, the former governor of Rio declared that Bolsonaro “must have gotten confused” and that “it was not the first time” that the former president mentioned a conversation that, according to Witzel, the two “never” had.

“I never offered any kind of ‘help’ to anyone during my government. President Jair Bolsonaro must have been confused and this was not the first time he mentioned conversations we never had, either because of mental confusion, given his many concerns, or because he believed I would do what is happening today with Abin and the Federal Police. During my government, the Civil and Military Police have always had complete independence.”he said.

Former head of Abin and federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL RJ)

Through X (formerly Twitter), Alexandre Ramagem stated, in a video, that Bolsonaro knew he was being recorded at the time. “This recording was not clandestine, there was the president’s approval and knowledge,” he said. “The recording happened because there was information from a person who would come to the meeting, who had contact with the governor of Rio at the time, and who could come with a proposal that was anything but republican. The recording, therefore, would be to record a crime against a president of the Republic. But that did not happen and the recording was discarded.”he stated.

FALL OF SECRECY

Moraes removed the confidentiality of documents relating to the 4th phase of the Última Milha operation by the PF (Federal Police) on Thursday (11.Jul).

The decision was made in the proceedings that investigate the case of the “parallel Abin”. The agents are investigating the use of the Abin First Mile intelligence system by delegates, agents and public officials for illegal monitoring.

Here is the full from the PF report (PDF) – 32.2 MB);

Here is the full from the PF supplementary report (PDF) – 2.2 MB);

Here is the full from the PGR’s opinion (PDF) – 4.1 MB);

Here is the full of Moraes’ decision (PDF) – 1.3 MB).

Read the list of those monitored by the “parallel Abin”, according to the PF:

Judiciary

Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF;

Dias Toffoli, minister of the STF;

Luiz Fux, minister of the STF;

Luis Roberto Barroso, minister of the STF.

Legislative

Journalists and others

João Doria, former governor of São Paulo;

Hugo Ferreira Netto Loss and Roberto Cabral Borges, Ibama employees;

Federal Revenue Service auditors;

Monica Bergamo, Vera Magalhães, Luiza Alves Bandeira and Pedro Cesar Batista, journalists.

PF OPERATION

On Thursday (11 July), PF agents served 4 preventive arrest warrants and 7 search and seizure warrants in Brasília, Curitiba (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). The warrants were issued by the STF.

Here are the search and seizure targets:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Jose Matheus Sales Gomes;

Daniel Ribeiro Lemos;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida (fugitive);

Marcelo Araujo Bormevet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

Preventive arrests and the removal from public office were also ordered for:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida (fugitive);

Marcelo Araujo Bormebet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

The suspects were responsible for creating fake profiles on social media and spreading false information about journalists and members of the three branches of government. The “parallel Abin” also allegedly illegally accessed computers, telephones and telecommunications infrastructure to monitor people and public officials.