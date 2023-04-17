Mexico.-In the world of music there are always surprises and one of them is the release of the song ‘Peaches’, from the movie ‘Super Mario Bros’, in the northern version, by the group Los Shinigamis del Norte.

‘Peaches’ is already on all platforms, a version that Los Shinigamis del Norte endorses at a northern rhythm and receives all kinds of criticism, because there are those who like it, but others are of the opinion that “they completely destroyed it”.

Said theme is originally performed by actor Jack Black as ‘Bowser’ and has been a worldwide phenomenon in cinema and in reproductions on Spotify and YouTube.

“This song is dedicated to my only love, Princess Peach,” says the northern group in the initial part of their performance that is drawing attention to locals and strangers on social networks.

The Shinigami of the North. Instagram photo

“Peach, you are great, with my star we will reign today. Peach, listen well, that I will always, always love you”, sing Los Shinigamis del Norte, creators of the nortaku genre.

Super Mario Bros, the movie, outside the USA, in several news portals it is commented that Mexico has been the country that has generated the most income for production during its premiere with almost 30 million dollars, a figure that exceeds what was achieved in countries of Europe.

‘Peaches’ has become a symbol of ‘Super Mario Bros’ and it is in the ears of the whole world and now the group Los Shinigamis del Norte makes the version their own, giving it the northern touch that many love and others not so much, but they are talking about it.

Who are the Shinigami of the North?

Los Shinigamis del Norte are originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, and began to gain attention by recreating covers of anime openings in heavy rock or electronic rhythms.

The popularity of the group became noticeable during an event called Mercado Otaku, as a video of the event in which they played became a trend on Twitter and on social media they went viral.

The members of the group have a professional career, since they are graduates of the Autonomous Faculty of Nuevo León, in addition to being in Los Shinigamis del Norte they have their own jobs. and they’ve been playing for about a year and a half.

