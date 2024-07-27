The event took place in eStudios Milan in December 2023 . In addition, the video also includes interviews with BAFTA-winning composer Borislav Slavov, official singers Mariya Anastasova and Ilona Ivanova, and the University of Bicocca orchestra that performs the music.

VGP Play has made a new video available, The First Ballad in which a private performance live orchestra with music from Baldurs Gate 3 .

Where to watch Baldur’s Gate concert video

To see the video, you just need to reach this page of the VGP Play website. Video It lasts 38 minutes and 41 seconds. You need to create an account on the site, which is completely free of charge of course.

Baldur’s Gate 3 concert poster

We remember that Borislav Slavov He is not only the composer of the soundtrack of Baldur’s Gate 3, but he also collaborated with Larian Studios on Divinity, through which he had already demonstrated his skills and experience.

The video is divided into two parts: in the first part we can see and hear the singers Mariya Anastasova and Ilona Ivanova while they perform with some of the official music of the game; then there is space for the orchestra of the Bicocca University of Milan that plays scores prepared for the occasion by Borislav Slavov. In the second part, as mentioned, there is space for interviews during which the behind the scenes of the game are told.

