A career of triumphs

Six Drivers’ titles and five Constructors’ titles won in 19 years spent in the role of Red Bull team principal, spanning at least four different major regulatory eras. All this after becoming the leader of the team at 31, with only the experience of managing ‘his’ Arden on his shoulders, leading to great success in the minor categories. Christian Horner he may not be particularly likable, especially by his opponents, but it’s hard not to count him as one of the strongest and most successful managers in the entire history of Formula 1. Placed at the helm of the Milton Keynes stable in 2005, the team’s debut year in F1, Horner was able to transform a midfield team, known above all for the incredible shows organized in the paddock, into a sporting power capable of battling at on a par with giants such as Mercedes and Ferrari.

Coulthard’s experience

Who knows well the modus operandi of Horner is the former Scottish racing driver David Coulthard, who spent his last years of career in F1 as a Red Bull bearer, wearing the red and blue suit for four seasons – from 2005 to 2008 – and giving the Austrian team the first podiums in its history. In the following years, as a television commentator, Coulthard then followed the evolution of the Milton Keynes team – of which he also remained ambassador – recounting the sporting triumphs that arrived first with Sebastian Vettel and then – in recent years – with Max Versappen. Joined the podcast InsideLinethe 52-year-old from Twynholm explained what the qualities that have enabled Horner to become the successful manager he is todayfocusing above all on his – albeit brief – past as a driver.

‘racer’ spirit

“The reality is that Christian is a driver. We grew up through the British karting system, so I knew him, had seen him progress through the various categories behind me and knew about his Arden team in Formula 3000, who won championships. The fact that Christian had been dropped in as the new team principal didn’t worry me at all – added Coulthard again referring to the 2005 season – because you need someone who understands the dynamics of racing. I had no doubts that Christian had the managerial skills to manage the team. But this is only part of the story. What was lacking at the time was the technical skills to develop and build a truly strong car“.

Human qualities

Continuing his analysis, Coulthard then highlighted an aspect that many have perhaps never associated with the English manager: the great empathy. “His ability improves? It’s his human qualities. Christian is a nice man, you know exactly what your position is with him. You know what to expect and when to expect it – continued Coulthard – he also has a sense of humor and is understanding which means that when we are not working all the time there is a time to relax, reflect and celebrate. Some people are always hyperactive. Instead these are precisely, which are often not seen, some of the strongest human qualities of people like Christian“.