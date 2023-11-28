Conversation with advisors took place in February 2019, at the beginning of Janones’ first term as federal deputy

In an audio recorded during a meeting with advisors in 2019, federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) suggests charging his employees an amount proportional to their salaries so that he can cover debts from previous campaigns. In the conversation, he says that the strategy would be a way to help him recover “your dilapidated heritage” during the 2016 and 2018 elections without being “corrupt” or “create ghost positions“. The scheme, accused of “crack” by former advisor Cefas Luiz, who publicized the conversation, was defended by Janones, who stated that it was a “kitty”.

