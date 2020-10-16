Anne Carson, the Canadian who receives the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature this Friday, has not only influenced creators in her language. In Spanish, there are many poets and writers who place it on their list of references. Some of them have agreed to read their favorite Carson poems for EL PAÍS, in a video that has the collaboration of, for example, Marta Sanz, winner of the Herralde prize in 2015 and that this year she published little red women (Anagram); Mario Obrero, winner of the Loewe 2020 for Peachtree City (Viewfinder); or Elena Medel, who this month published her first novel, The wonders (Anagram).

The poets Luis Muñoz, who published Neighborhood in 2018; Violeta Gil, author of Before you throw my things away; Mercedes Cebrián, who wrote Burp. Gastronomic notes in 2017; Ignacio Vleming, whose latest book is Fossil cardboard 2016 and Claudia González Caparrós, who published I look at you like someone who attends a thaw in 2018.