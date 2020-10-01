Nirbhaya…. How easy is it not to give this name to that girl… to say that she was very brave, kept fighting… but how true is it? Four-five people leave a girl, catch a boy and start beating, that boy will not be able to do anything… he will also be afraid… but we make that poor girl fearless… who is not afraid of anyone… He must have tried to fight, he would have tried to escape… but he must have felt afraid… he would have felt much more afraid than he was afraid of that genius, even if he survived somehow after being raped. If she goes, what will she show in society, what would her family call ‘four people’? We have retained this fear in our society, and we take advantage of this fear, because of this fear, it is not known how many cases are not possible…

On 14 September in Hathras, UP, four domineering youth gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl. But police did not register a case under the sections of rape and detained a youth on charges of molestation. The girl’s tongue was severed, several bones were broken, she lay unconscious for over a week, on September 21, she came to her senses and then there were statements, even then her hands and legs were not working. For 2 weeks, that girl kept fighting the war against death. In the hospital, she kept asking her mother to take her home, but after her death, Hathras police clarified that the medical report proved that her tongue bite and bone fracture have been proved wrong. DM Sahib says that the girl’s tongue is cut because if the tongue comes out when the throat is pressed, then it will be cut off by coming in between the teeth.

Shame a little! The girl’s brother is saying that when this incident happened, the police kept saying that the victim is pretending to hurt herself. Oh, how insensitive you and your masters are, she was pretending, and what was it that you were doing? You did not even give an ambulance to admit that poor thing. You, the victim was referred from Aligarh to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, but you took her to Safdarjung Hospital, why? Will you be able to answer this question? Who will you give too? Don’t know with which plot they did all this.

The victim’s brother said, the policemen were speaking… doing this drama, take it away

That girl died, what happened then? While giving a public account of the financial help in lieu of the death of the girl, DM Saheb tweeted, “ The family of the victim was given financial assistance of Rs 4,12,500 in the past. Today 5,87,500 rupees are being given aid. Thus a total financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided. Meaning that the cost of life of that girl was fixed at Rs 10 lakh and an attempt was made to explain to the country what the cost of a life is. You brought it from Delhi… Your policemen fiercely pushed the family and the villagers. He was burnt (cannot call it funeral) at midnight.

The mother kept screaming that the dead body of the daughter should be handed over to them. She kept on crying, pleading that the daughter wants to bid farewell to her body with turmeric but the police did not listen. The body of the girl was not given to her mother for the last time. The family members said that Hindus do not have the last rites at night, then at first they were ‘explained’ to their families that traditions change over time, then tried to make them realize their mistake that ‘some mistakes’ People also lived. And when they did not agree, it was argued that his body would have deteriorated and he was burnt. Could not the corpse be saved for 3-4 hours?

Earlier said no rape was done, now said no forced sexual intercourse is confirmed

First Hathras and then Balrampur… all this would go on… It used to happen even earlier when the British were… They used to burn the dead bodies of revolutionaries in the night so that the patriots could not question the dead bodies of the martyrs. But the British did not know that the fire that burns in the darkness of night also gives light… Many secrets were opened by that fire. On Tuesday night too many secrets will open… will continue to open up. But do not try to hide your negativity by calling a helpless, helpless ‘Nirbhaya’ with this fire.