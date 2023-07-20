Listen to “Acanthamoeba Keratitis and Orphan Drugs” on Spreaker.A rare eye infection with potentially very serious consequences, Acanthamoeba keratitis owes its name to a ubiquitous protozoan found in soil and water. For this inflammatory pathology of the cornea, often associated with the prolonged use of contact lenses (85% of cases) and their poor hygiene, the gap of specific therapies will soon be filled, as evidenced by the fifth episode, just published, of ‘Listen and you will see’, the podcast of the Italian Oculist to promote and support the well-being of sight and learn to know and protect our eyes. Set, given the season, by the sea, the keratitis podcast, in addition to identifying the non-specific symptoms of the disorder – pain, redness, blurred vision, hypersensitivity to light and excessive tearing – provides important indications for an early and correct diagnosis, useful for avoiding the devastating effects on quality of life due to intense pain and possible damage to vision, such as corneal perforation. Acanthamoeba keratitis, which affects about 2 in 100,000 people, is not the only rare eye disease. So far, a total of between 5 and 8 thousand rare eye diseases have been recognized, most of which have genetic origins that can affect vision, both directly and as a consequence of pathologies that, for example, affect the nervous system.

Therapy for Acanthamoeba keratitis must be based on drugs capable of suppressing the protozoan in both the active and cystic phases. In this regard, there are surgical treatments and topical pharmacological therapies, but there are no specific drugs capable of acting on both life stages of the microorganism. As explained in a simple and direct way in the podcast, the therapy can be effective, but it must be started early, given that the process is complex and lasts up to 6-12 months. Early surgical procedures, which are not curative, should be carefully evaluated because they reduce the risk of corneal perforation and endothelial damage, but increase the rate of recurrence of the infection, compared to a delayed intervention performed after Acanthamoeba eradication through pharmacological treatment. In many cases, a corneal transplant may be required.

As the podcast points out, at the moment there is no drug authorized for the treatment of Acanthamoeba keratitis in any country, but the first drug, a polyhexanide-based biguanide (PHMB) for ophthalmic use, has recently completed clinical development, indicated precisely for this disease. The drug – recognized as Orphan Drug (Orphan Drug, dedicated to rare diseases) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – was developed in a formulation at a high dose of 0.08%, to be used in monotherapy, in a single-dose format without preservatives, therefore better tolerated by the ocular surface, effective both against Acanthamoeba, both in the cystic phase and against the protozoan.