L’inflammationor inflammationis an aspect present in many pathologies, including those of the eyes, the subject of the second episode of ‘Listen and you will see’, the podcast of L’Oculista Italiano, created in collaboration with Adnkronosto promote and support the well-being of sight, to learn to know and protect our eyes.

In the few minutes of the podcast, in a simple and direct dialogue, one can have a series of information to recognize the main symptoms – burning and tearing, discomfort in the light (photophobia), as well as the sensation of having sand in the eyes – and receive the tips to solve the problem, preventing it from becoming chronic, a risk that is not quite so remote.

Some eye inflammations are due to infectious factors, such as conjunctivitis, or they occur after surgery such as cataract surgery, for example. Other conditions of inflammation are instead due to systemic diseases, from diabetes to rheumatic diseases.

To treat these common ailments, unfortunately, precious time is often lost looking for answers on the web, instead of turning to the doctor who has effective and innovative solutions available. As recent studies have revealed, for example, the administration of ophthalmic drugs in gel formulation is particularly effective in solving the problem because the active ingredients are retained longer on the surface of the eye. There are also better tolerated formulations because, not having preservatives, they promote the integrity of the eye surface and, in fact, healing.

Conjunctivitis, for example, can today be treated with particular combinations of antibiotics and steroid drugs indicated for the control of ocular inflammation after cataract surgery.

Even for inflammation, time makes the difference: it can be managed best in the initial stages of all pathologies, which is why it is It is important to get regular screenings, especially if you suffer from chronic diseases, and thus have an early diagnosis, rapid treatment and solution to the problem. All for the benefit of health: there is solid data on the fact that the quality of life also depends on the well-being of the eyes.

One more reason not to miss the new episode of ‘Listen and you will see’ the podcast of the Italian ophthalmologist present on the platforms – Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker – and on oculistaitaliano.it, where you can also find other insights and updates. The next episode will be dedicated to dry eye.