Difficulty reading or watching TV, halos or double images in the presence of light sources, such as lamps or spotlights: these are the typical cataract symptomsthe most common eye disease. Often linked to ageing, this disorder due to the opacification of the lens not only reduces the quality of life, but also increases the risk of falls and road accidents. The surgical solution is decisive and today it can also solve other vision problems, as explained in the fourth episode, just published, of ‘Listen and you will see’, the podcast of L’Oculista Italiano to promote and support the well-being of vision and get to know and protect our eyes.

However, cataracts are not only due to the physiological passing of the years. By listening to the podcast you can in fact find out the other causes of this vision disorder such as taking certain medications. The cure consists in the intervention of ‘refractive cataract’ which involves the removal of the opacified natural lens, followed by the implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL, intraocular lens). Precisely on these lenses there have been great innovations, so much so that those currently available are also able to correct refractive defects, such as myopia or presbyopia, if already present in the eye. Today, the most advanced intraocular lenses allow you to regain optimal quality of vision at all distances: near, intermediate and far, with the result of restoring almost natural vision and regaining visual acuity that improves physical, mental and emotional health , as well as avoiding possible accidents and falls.

In the few minutes of narration of the podcast, a series of useful information is obtained in a simple and immediate way, not only for recognizing the symptoms and risk factors of cataracts, but also for having tips to solve the problem quickly and find out, for example, how to give up glasses after surgery and recover vision with fewer adaptation problems or side effects, such as glare and halos.

Even though cataract surgery has become routine, it should not be forgotten that it is important to reduce the risk of inflammation and infection. In addition to eye drops that combine cortisone and antibiotics, the administration of artificial tears can be particularly useful to ensure adequate hydration of the ocular surface and maximum respect for its physiological balance. Among these, the podcast recalls, products without preservatives, which slow down the eye healing processes, are preferable.

All the tips and updates to prevent and cure the cataract problem are in the episode just released in ‘Listen and you will see’ the podcast of the Italian Ophthalmologist present in the platforms – Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker – and on oculistaitaliano.it, where you can also find other insights and updates. The next episode will be dedicated to keratitis.