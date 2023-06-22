Reddit: opponents of experiments in bed were offered to diversify sex with romance

Reddit forum members gave advice on how to diversify sex if a spouse does not like bold experiments in bed. Their ways they listed in the AskReddit section.

The author of the post in the section asked how to maintain interest in sex if the spouse does not show interest in fetishes and kinks – specific sexual practices such as bondage, domination, wax games, and so on. Many users have advised opponents of the experiments to maintain interest in sex through romance.

Try to go the other way. Let sex be incredibly tender and romantic. Dedicate a day or two to romance, write notes, do household chores for a person, give compliments, listen to what your spouse is talking about MaliciousMe87reddit user

Other commentators recommended showing more passion to make up for the lack of variety.

Passion and more. In my experience, when there is a lot of passion and desire for sex, kinks are not needed to make it hot. I had super hot regular sex and kink sex which was so-so Joygernautreddit user

Finally, the author of the post was advised to talk more with a partner.

Talk openly about sex more often. A lot of time passed before I started talking about what I want in bed. But the more we freely talked about sex, the easier it became for me. Lexilove1998reddit user

