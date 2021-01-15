SOME 39 municipalities will close their borders this Sunday following a surge in coronavirus figures.

It comes as Board president Juanma Moreno announced tonight that any zone with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants would have to close its perimeters.

It means no one can enter or exit without a justified reason.

The affected municipalities in Malaga are: Teba, Almargen, Monda, Alameda, Salares, Ardales, Igualeja, El Borge, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Coin, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurin el Grande, Algatocin, Alcaucin, Alfarnate, Villanueva del Rosario, Moclinejo, Gaucín, Alora, Farajan, Sayalonga, Comares, Velez-Malaga, Genalguacil, Ronda, Algarrobo, Mollina, Cañete la Real, Benarraba, Manilva, Alhaurin de la Torre, Canillas de Albaida, Villanueva del Trabuco and Arenas.

Any of these municipalities with a rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people must also order the closure of all non-essential businesses.

Andalucia has also asked Madrid for permission to implement a home confinement in these zones.

Those with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people are: Teba, Almargen, Monda, Alameda, Salares, Ardales, Igualeja, El Borge, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Coín, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurín el Grande and Algatocin.

New measures announced tonight

Moreno said at a press conference tonight that the rule of six will be reduced to four across the region as of midnight on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

It means people who do not live together may not meet in groups of more than four, be that at home or at a bar or restaurant.

All eight provinces must also close their outer perimeters and Andalucia’s outer border will remain closed save for exceptional circumstances.

The eight municipalities previously closed in the Campo de Gibraltar will remain under the same restrictions.

All bars, restaurants AND non-essential shops must close by 6pm across the region.