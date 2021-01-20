THE Junta de Andalucia is meeting with the national Government today in a bid to earn the right to impose home confinements on its hardest hit municipalities.

As well as asking for an 8pm curfew, regional president Juanma Moreno wants to impose a lockdown in towns where the incidence rate of COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

It comes after the southernmost region saw its deadliest day of the pandemic since December 3 on Tuesday, clocking 67 deaths.

There are currently 141 municipalities which exceed the 1,000 case threshold, with 50 crossing the red line over the weekend.

They must all cease non-essential activity, meaning restaurants, bars, sports clubs and many other businesses must close.

But if the Government in Madrid allow it today, they will soon be subjected to mass home confinement of their populations.

In Seville, the municipalities are: La Algaba, Santiponce, Benacazón, Osuna, Algámitas, El Garrobo, El Palmar de Troya, Gilena, Las Cabezas de San Juan, La Puebla de Cazalla and Pruna.

In Malaga: Teba, Almargen, Alameda, Salares, El Borge, Benamocarra, Monda, Ardales, Coín, Alhaurín el Grande, Igualeja, Cartajima, Moclinejo, Álora, Cañete la Real, Alcaucín, Vélez-Málaga, Alfarnatezy and Algatocín.

In Huelva, none have reached the 1,000 case threshold, but those which are close are: La Palma del Condado, Villarrasa, Alonso, Cortegana, Puebla de Guzmán, San Bartolomé de la Torre, La Nava, Ayamonte, Aljaraque, Aracena, El Almendro, Aroche , Lepe, Beas, Cartaya, Huelva, Minas de Riotinto, Corteconcepción and Villanueva de los Castillejos.

In Pomegranate, many have crossed the 1,000 red line, they are: Pórtugos, Sorvilán, Capileira, Alamedilla, Huélago, Beas de Granada, Algarinejo, Montillana, Calicasas, Cogollos de la Vega, Moclín, Padul, Torre-Cardela, Ventas de Huelma, Fornes , Búsquita, Polopos, Turón, Gorafe, Monrelabor, Pedro Martínez, Alfacar, Campotéjar, Colomera, Guadalhortuna, Íllora, Iznalloz, Láchar, Nívar, Pinos Puente, Píñar and Benalúa de las Villas.

In Almeria they are: Chirivel, Cóbdar, María, Fiñana, Albox, Antas, Carboneras, Gádor, Mojácar, Taberno, Los Gallardos, Oria, Alhama de Almería, Cuevas del Almanzora, Fines, Ventas de Huelma, Benahadux, Arboleas, Níjar, Tabernas, Vélez-Málaga, Adra, and Viator.

In Cordova: Benamejí, Rute, El Carpio, Anora, Dos Torres, Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo, El Guijo, Pozoblanco, Fuente la Lancha, Valsequillo, Belalcázar, Hinojosa del Duque, La Rambla, Nueva Cartaya and La Granjuela.

In Jaen: Torredelcampo, Campillo de Arenas, Cazalilla, Los Villares, Villatorres, Castellar, Guarromán, Navas de San Juan, Baños de la Encina, Arroyo del Ojanco, Orcera, Hornos, Jódar, Villacarrillo, Chiclana de Segura, Begíjar, Ibros, Beas de Segura, Segura de la Sierra and Baeza

In Cadiz: Trebujena, San José del Valle, Los Barrios, Castellar, San Roque and La Línea.