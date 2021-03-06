Olga Sokolova, partner of the agency for reputation management and social media monitoring, Digital Guru, listed six topics that are undesirable to discuss on social media. She shared her opinion in a commentary to the Prime agency.

According to the expert, in addition to the obvious bans on the Internet, the violation of which can lead to problems with the law, there are topics that it is better not to raise, as this can cause problems at work.

So, she urged not to comment in a mocking or derisive manner of the incident that led to the death of people.

In addition, you should be careful when discussing sensitive political topics, especially employees of state organizations should be especially attentive. According to the specialist, there are examples when likes and comments on social networks led to dismissals or reprimands.

There are also taboo topics that, in principle, should be avoided. We are talking about statements about religion, organizations banned in Russia, disputed territories, as well as comments about the actions of the Nazis and fascists in a non-judgmental manner. This can lead to an administrative fine or criminal prosecution. Personal conflicts and insults in social networks can lead to the same result.

Sokolova advised to adhere to simple safety rules on the Internet: not to publish personal information in the public domain, for example, personal data, exact address, and not to attract too much attention with your behavior.