The next game in the STALKER series will receive a new grouping and “characters with interesting fates.” This was reported in a video published on the YouTube channel of the game developers GSC Game World.

Representatives of the studio released an analysis of the STALKER 2 gameplay trailer with offscreen comments. In particular, the author noticed that in the trailer there is a scene with a shootout with bandits, where representatives of a new group appear – the studio keeps its name secret. Also, the creators of the title focused on the man from the trailer dancing to the music, noting that “there will be many characters with interesting fates in the Zone.”

Related materials Disco dancer A drunken police officer is doing justice and trying to find himself. Disco Elysium: Final Cut Review

Paying attention to the innovations in the game, the authors mentioned the artifact “Jelly”, which restores the player’s stamina, an artifact detector called “Fork”, an updated gauss cannon, which is the most powerful weapon of the title. The developers noticed that STALKER 2 will receive many new monsters, but now they are not ready to show them – therefore they demonstrated an attack on the bloodsucker character.

The key scenes in the game were created using Motion Capture technology, which allows you to capture the movements and facial expressions of the actors and transfer them to virtual NPC models. In a similar way, the character of the creator of the STALKER series, Sergei Grigorovich, was created, who addresses the player with wishes of success at the end of the trailer. It is not specified whether Grigorovich’s prototype will be a full-fledged character or whether his model was created specifically for the trailer.

Previously, the page with the game STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl appeared in the Microsoft online store. The title was estimated at at least $ 60 or 2499 rubles, and you can already pre-order it. The new STALKER game, announced in mid-June, will be released on April 28, 2022, and the title will appear on PC and will be a temporary exclusive for the Xbox Series X / S consoles, and will also appear in the Game Pass subscription.