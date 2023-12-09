Deputy rules out going to court and says she should stay ahead of the party to “organize” the path to 2026

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) that she should be at the head of the party during the 2024 elections. She is being considered for the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for the position of Flavio Dino (PSB), nominated to the STF. “I am committed to remaining president of the party until 2025, which is the term we agreed on. Now there are the elections, the challenges. We have to leave the party organized for the 2026 elections”he said during the PT electoral conference, in Brasília.