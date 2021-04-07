The endangered professions are listed. Experts told RIA Newsthat due to the introduction of new technologies in the future several specialties may disappear from the construction site.

In the long term, welders and fitters, plasterers and painters may be unclaimed.

The representative of one of the largest development companies in Moscow and the Moscow region “Ingrad” (INGRAD) said that in the foreseeable future some of these works can be automated. “The quality of concrete casting is already becoming such that it practically does not require a large amount of plastering work,” said the developer.

Denis Denisov, director of the project implementation department at City – XXI Century, in turn, said that large companies are now trying to introduce a number of expensive digital technologies. For example, laser scanning, drones and other tools are used. “More affordable solutions are the automation of a number of finishing jobs, such as wet processes like wall plastering. For this, special plastering machines are used, ”he explained.

However, according to him, most of the processes at the construction site still require “highly skilled manual labor.”

Fundamentally new types of equipment are not yet used on Russian construction sites, and the main construction processes still cannot do without human participation, says Pavel Turkov, director of the A101 development department. He added that it is more likely to talk about “improving the existing means of mechanization”, which can reduce the need for laborers and “other unskilled labor.”

In January, a study of the services Rabota.ru and Sberuslug reported that every eighth Russian (13 percent) believes that the profession of an IT specialist will be the most promising specialty in 2021. At the same time, 11 percent of Russians named programmers the most in demand on the labor market, another 1 percent of Russians mentioned developers and system administrators.

Earlier in Russia they named one of the most promising modern specialties in the country’s universities. The rating of directions was headed by Media Communications, which are also related to traditional journalism and combine several areas at once. The TOP-3 list includes the directions “Speech Expertise” and “Engineering-Oriented Physics”. The ranking also included such promising areas as “Real Estate Cadastre: Valuation and Information Support” and “Applied Informatics in the Arts and Humanities”.