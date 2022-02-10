A number of drinks help to get rid of fat on the stomach, said nutritionist Susan Bowerman (Susan Bowerman), writes Eat This, Not That!

According to the expert, sugary drinks increase blood sugar levels, because of this, a person begins to gain weight. There are no drinks in the world that would reduce sugar levels and thus help to lose weight, the expert explained. “To burn belly fat, you need to replace sweetened drinks with low-calorie or zero-calorie drinks like water,” the nutritionist emphasized. Calorie-free drinks help reduce your intake overall. These include unsweetened tea, coffee and diet soda, the doctor listed.

Green tea contains caffeine and catechins, biologically active substances of plant origin. Nutritionist Rachel Dyckman explained that these two components contribute to a more intensive process of fat oxidation. According to Dickman, you should not try to drink as much green tea as possible, as this does not guarantee harmony.

Unsweetened black tea is rich in natural flavonoids, which can reduce visceral fat. Coffee suppresses appetite and also stimulates the release of heat from the body. This, in turn, increases calorie expenditure.

Experts also recommended drinking protein shakes based on whey protein. Such a drink gives a feeling of satiety for a long time. In addition, cocktails save muscle mass while losing weight.

Earlier, nutritionist Tim Bond (Tim Bond) reported that green tea helps to lose weight. The drink helps to get rid of visceral fat surrounding the vital organs in the abdominal cavity.