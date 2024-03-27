Listed companies | There are now more women than Juh as CEOs of listed companies

In 2015, there were more CEOs of listed companies named Juha than women.

Helsinki there are now more women than Juha as CEOs of companies listed on the stock exchange, according to a recent calculation.

Responsibility consultant Kaisa Hernberg according to the calculation, there are ten women as managing directors of listed companies, while Juhi has only five.

There are also five of them as managing directors. On the other hand, there are four Mikkos as managing directors, and three each of Artoja, Esoja, Mikoja, Petrja, Pekoja and Timoja.

“The current situation at the Helsinki Stock Exchange is such that diversity has grown by leaps and bounds,” Hernberg writes in his message On Linkedin.

Hernberg's according to the calculation, the share of women in CEOs of listed companies is currently slightly more than seven percent. About 130 companies are listed on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

“That even though Juhat has now been passed, there is room for improvement,” Hernberg writes.

The inspiration for Hernberg's calculation is a calculation made by the Union of Women's Affairs in 2015, which the organization published on Facebook. Nine years ago, a listed company was led more often by Juha than by a woman.

According to the organization's calculations, in 2015 the share of men named Juha in the management of listed companies was 6.8 percent, and the share of women remained at 1.7 percent. In the year, there were 118 listed companies.

Female CEOs however, the number in listed companies seems to have decreased since last year.

According to the annual review of female managers published by the Central Chamber of Commerce last week, a woman was the CEO of 12 listed companies last year. Last year, the number of female CEOs increased by three from 2022.

The share of women among the CEOs of all listed companies was nine percent. In large companies in terms of market value, the share was also nine percent.

According to data collected by the Central Chamber of Commerce, the number of female CEOs rose in a few years in the mid-2010s from one to about ten, at which level it has remained since then.