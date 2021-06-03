Listed companies The Chairman of Harvia’s Board of Directors sold the company’s shares for almost half a million euros

Harvia’s share price has multiplied within a year.

Finland Chairman of the board of Harvia, a stove company that made an effort from Muurame Olli Liitola has sold shares in a large wholesale company.

The value of the 10,000 shares sold by Liitola at the time of the sale was EUR 484,808.

Harvia’s share price has multiplied within a year. Last summer, the share was received for about 11 euros and on Thursday morning the price was 48.5 euros.

Last week, Harvia said that it had bought the Finnish hot tub manufacturer Kiram for seven million euros.

HS Visio said at the end of May About Harvia’s growth and U.S. conquest.

Last year, Harvia’s net sales increased by almost 50 percent, and in the first quarter of this year, net sales almost doubled from a year ago to EUR 39.6 million. In percentages, that means a 95 percent increase, which is exceptional for incumbents.

The figure is raised by EOS-Premium, a German sauna company acquired by Harvia last year. But even without that, net sales increased by 62 percent in the first half of the year.