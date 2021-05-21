Listed companies The CFO left the crisis company Biohit

Biohit, plunged into an exceptional internal crisis, fired its CEO just days before the CFO left.

Finnish CFO of the listed company Biohit Jukka Kainulainen will resign in June and the search for a new CFO has begun, Biohit informs. According to the company, Kainulainen has decided to leave the company.

Monday at Biohit announced that the company’s Board of Directors has dismissed CEO Semi Korpela. The search for Korpela’s successor has also begun. Biohit’s Chairman of the Board will continue as Deputy CEO Osmo Suovaniemi.

After the departure of Kainulainen and Korpela, the sales and marketing director will sit on the management team Ilari Patrakka, Director of Quality and Registration Daniela Söderström and Director of Product Development and Production Minna Mäki.

Before leaving, CEO Korpela was on sick leave in mid-March, which continued at the end of April. Then HS Visio spoke about the exceptional nature of Biohit’s two main shareholders from the crisis that shielded Suovaniemi’s position in the company.

About the company Chinese distribution partner Biohit Healthcare (Hefei), a Chinese distribution partner that owns about a third, told HS Visio that it hopes to resign as chairman of the board, Suovaniemi. Member of the Board of Biohit and CEO of Hefei Liu Feng criticized Biohit for the fact that Suovaniemi, who founded the company, is in practice the only decision – maker on the company ‘s Board of Directors.

Suovaniemi owns the majority of Biohit’s voting shares. Hefei, on the other hand, is Biohit’s largest shareholder in terms of the number of shares.

On Monday, Biohit also announced that it will initiate arbitration proceedings for breach of the license agreement. According to Biohit, Hefei has not paid royalties to Biohit under the distribution and licensing agreements.

Biohit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for June 6.