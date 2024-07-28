Listed companies | The business manager, who considered himself lucky, fell ill with cancer, and that was the beginning of a “traumatic” experience

Listed companies|Charles Héaulmé, who defeated cancer, became chairman of the board of fiber manufacturer Suominen. The selection brought Suominen a prize.
At the end of the year 2021 “the world was falling” CEO of Huhtamäki Charles Héaulmé on.
He was then on sick leave due to a cancerous tumor that required a period of treatment.
Héaulmé, the French CEO of packaging manufacturer Huhtamäki, does not want to talk about medical details. However, the company was at that time informedthat the tumor had a very good treatment prognosis.
#Listed #companies #business #manager #considered #lucky #fell #ill #cancer #beginning #traumatic #experience
Leave a Reply