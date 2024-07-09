Listed companies | Sampo received a blessing from its shareholders for the billion-dollar deal

Listed companies|Sampo’s board of directors received authorization from the extraordinary general meeting for a directed share issue, with which the company intends to implement its exchange offer for the remaining shares of the Danish company Topdanmark.

Insurance giant Sampo’s plan to buy the remaining shares of the Danish company Topdanmark is progressing. On Tuesday afternoon, Sampo’s extraordinary general meeting gave the green light to the directed share issue, with which the transaction is to be carried out. The offer can therefore proceed according to Sampo’s original plan.

The extraordinary general meeting gave Sampo’s board of directors the authority to decide on issuing a maximum of slightly less than 57.5 million new Sampo A shares in a directed share issue. The amount corresponds to approximately 11.5 percent of all Sampo’s A shares.

According to Sammo, a total of 63.8 percent of the company’s voting rights were represented at the extraordinary general meeting. Two-thirds of the votes represented at the general meeting were required to approve the share issue.

Sammon according to the preliminary schedule, the actual exchange offer for Topdanmark’s remaining shares would be published in July or August and the transaction would be completed in September.

The realization of the exchange offer still requires that Sampo acquire at least 90 percent of Topdanmark’s outstanding shares.

The exchange offer is expected to be successful, as the boards of both companies favor its acceptance and the offer price has been considered competitive.

Sampo has also informed in advance about the acceptance of the offer by some of Topdanmark’s shareholders. Sampo already said in connection with the exchange offer that Mawer Investment Management, which owns 2.8 percent of Topdanmark’s shares, is committed to accepting the offer.

Since then, Sampo has said that 1832 Asset Management, which owns 4.9 percent of Topdanmark’s outstanding shares, has expressed its intention to accept the offer.

In addition, Sampo announced on Monday of this week that it has received all the necessary authorizations from the authorities to implement the offer.

Sampo already owns 49.5 percent of Topdanmark. It has been gradually increasing its ownership of the Danish company for about 15 years. The purchase of the remaining shares has therefore been speculated for years.

In practice, the owners of Topdanmark would receive Sampo’s newly issued shares as payment for their shares. According to the offer, Topdanmark shareholders will receive 1.25 new Sampo shares for each Topdanmark share they own.

The offer price includes a change to the previous offer on 14.6. compared to the closing price, a premium of about 27 percent, i.e. overprice. After the announcement of the offer, the price of Sammo’s share has remained fairly stable, and as expected, the price of Topdanmark’s share has risen somewhat to match the price offered by Sammo.

At the price according to Sampo’s offer, Topdanmark’s market value is approximately DKK 33 billion, i.e. approximately EUR 4.4 billion. So for Sammo, the price of the deal would be more than two billion euros.

Provided if the exchange offer is realized, Sampo Group’s market share of the Nordic non-life insurance market would be approximately 20 percent, according to the company. Sampo estimates that the merger will result in annual synergy benefits of approximately EUR 95 million.

Sampo’s intention is to keep Topdanmark’s head office in Denmark, but otherwise the operations will be merged with Sampo’s wholly owned If. In addition, Sampo fully owns the British insurance company Hastings.

In connection with the exchange offer, Sampo said that it would use a maximum of 800 million euros to buy its own shares off the market. The company has also steadily implemented its purchase program since mid-June.

The purpose of buying own shares is to reduce the mitigating effect of the share issue aimed at Topdanmark’s dividend shareholders on the holdings of Sampo’s current shareholders.

Refinement 9.7. at 5:14 p.m.: The article previously wrote about the purchase offer. However, the wording has been updated to an exchange offer that better describes the situation.