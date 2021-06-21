Listed companies Metsä Board was awarded for the best new board nomination. Erja Hyrsky, 42, now tells the forest company what kind of packaging consumers want.

Metsä Board was awarded for the best appointment of a new board member in listed companies in 2021 when it elected Erja Hyrsky, who has a spectacular career in London, to his board.

What to do with washing powder and tea with the forest industry?

At first hearing, nothing, but more specifically a lot. The unifying factor is packaging.

Metsä Board, which manufactures packaging boards, wants to get inside the consumer’s head. It wants to learn to understand what the consumer and the companies that make consumer products want from their packaging, be it tea or washing powder.