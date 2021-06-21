No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Listed companies Metsä Board was awarded for the best new board nomination. Erja Hyrsky, 42, now tells the forest company what kind of packaging consumers want.

by admin_gke11ifx
June 21, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Metsä Board was awarded for the best appointment of a new board member in listed companies in 2021 when it elected Erja Hyrsky, who has a spectacular career in London, to his board.

What to do with washing powder and tea with the forest industry?

At first hearing, nothing, but more specifically a lot. The unifying factor is packaging.

Metsä Board, which manufactures packaging boards, wants to get inside the consumer’s head. It wants to learn to understand what the consumer and the companies that make consumer products want from their packaging, be it tea or washing powder.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: