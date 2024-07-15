Listed companies | Lindex Group, formerly known as Stockmann, issued a negative earnings warning

Listed companies|Lindex Group said it is lowering its guidance on the development of the group’s turnover due to the challenging market situation.

Trade group Lindex Group Oyj announced that it is lowering its guidance on the development of the group’s turnover for the entire year 2024.

The reason for the decrease in guidance is the challenging market situation and the volatility of the fashion market, the company says in its press release.

In its new forecast, Lindex Group expects the change in turnover for 2024 to be between -2 percent and 2 percent in local currencies compared to 2023.

According to the previous forecast, turnover was expected to grow by 1–3 percent.

The guidance on the development of the adjusted operating result for 2024 will be kept unchanged.

Lindex Group used to be known as Stockmann Oyj Abp, but it changed its name at the general meeting in March 2024.

The company consists of two business units, the fashion store chain Lindex and the department store chain Stockmann.