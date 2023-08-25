Listed companies | Kone continues to be the most reputable, Fortum fell to the bottom of the list

The reputations of listed companies are generally declining. Metsähtiö UPM’s Jussi Pesos is considered the best manager.

Elevator company Kone continues to be Finland’s most reputable listed company, according to the most recent Luottamus&Reputation survey, which investigated the reputation of 79 of Finland’s largest listed companies in the eyes of Finnish private investors.

In second place is the forest machinery company Ponsse. The same companies were at the top last year as well. The IT company Gofore rose to third place, losing seven places in a year.

“The stock exchange’s family companies were once again successful in the evaluations of private investors. It is said that the quarter of family companies is 25 years. This is what private investors like. Stability inspires confidence. Herlin’s Kone’s reputation is so solid that even difficulties in the operating environment did not lower the investment”, says the Managing Director of Pörssisaätiö Sari Lounasmeri in the bulletin.

The largest decline in reputation was experienced by the state energy company Fortum, which fell to the bottom of the list of 79 companies. Fortum’s reputation also fell last year. Based on the survey, the image of Fortum’s management has now fallen especially much. Fortum ran into big difficulties last year when its Russian risks were triggered.

The reputation of Nokian Tires, on the other hand, improved the most. Last year, the reputation of Nokian Tires fell significantly due to the war of aggression in Russia, and the company was the biggest faller in last year’s list.

Listed companies the combined reputations fell for the second year in a row. The differences between last year and the year before are not very big, but the downward trend is clear.

Based on the research, private investors’ perceptions of the financial situation of listed companies and the ability of management have weakened the most.

“Changes in the interest rate market and inflation, as well as world crises, from the pandemic to the Russian war of aggression, affect almost all companies, affecting market values ​​and reputations – especially in Finland. However, the management of the company has a big role in showing the new direction and vision”, says the CEO of T-Media, which carried out the study Harri Leinikka in the bulletin.

However, perceptions of the responsibility of listed companies improved slightly. In Leinika’s opinion, this is a great achievement, because expectations and demands for responsibility have grown.

In addition to reputation, the survey also investigated the best CEO. UPM took first place Jussi Pesonen. After him came Nokian Pekka Lundmark and Kone Henrik Ehrnrooth.

The study was prepared by T-Media in cooperation with Suomen Sakesäästätäjie and the Stock Exchange Foundation. About 7,800 private investors responded to the survey between May and June, giving almost 19,000 company evaluations.

Reputation was evaluated using eight different components. They were administration, finance, management, innovativeness, interaction, products & services, workplace and responsibility.