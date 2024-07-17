Listed companies | HS asked the analysts why the giants of the health industry are rushing

Listed companies|Terveysala’s listed companies Terveystalo and Pihlajalinna have both raised their profit guidance during July. HS asked the analysts what caused the health companies’ earnings condition.

Health sector the listed companies Terveystalo and Pihlajalinna are both in a tough profit condition.

On Wednesday morning, Terveystalo announced its interim report for the second quarter, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, and Pihlajalinna significantly raised its guidance for the current year’s adjusted result.

What has made the giants of the health industry in such strong profit condition?

Helsingin Sanomat according to the interviewed analysts, the companies’ better outlook than before reflects their active focus on improving profitability.

“The companies have, among other things, made general operational adaptation measures, made price increases and generally become more active in the management of the contract stock,” says an analyst from the analysis company Inderes Roni Peuranheimo.

Peuranheimo states that a trend can be seen in the background of several companies in the health sector, where in 2022 their profitability collapsed due to rapidly accelerated cost inflation, and the companies could not fix the resulting gap in profitability with their pricing.

“In 2023, the profitability turnaround of both companies started, and this year it will continue strongly.”

OP’s analyst Juho Saarinen says that the results of both companies have been developing positively for some time.

“Both have run performance improvement programs that have been very successful. Of course, price increases are one component. Another factor that strengthens profitability is the decrease in outsourcing contracts made to the public sector, which have been weak in terms of profitability. They have now been modified in recent history, and contracts have also been terminated.”

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government has said that it plans to add 500 million euros to the Kela reimbursements for private care during the current election period in the years 2024–2027 in order to break up care queues. The state’s financial contribution is EUR 335 million.

The final model for reforming Kela compensation is supposed to come into effect at the beginning of next year, but already this year the government will spend 65 million euros to increase Kela compensation.

The government’s model has been criticized for the fact that it might actually benefit private healthcare companies more than the users of their services.

Not at all according to analysts, the increase in Kela compensation does not appear in the companies’ results in a particularly significant way so far.

OP’s Saarinen says that the effect of the increase in Kela compensations on the companies’ results is currently very moderate, if there is any at all.

“It probably affects both of them [yhtiöillä] stronger for smaller businesses, not directly for healthcare services on the same scale. Accurate estimates [Kela-korvausten nostamisen] the final effects are not yet known, but in the light of current information, we estimate it to be moderately positive,” says Saarinen.

Inderes Peuranheimo is on the same lines.

“On paper, it’s these [yhtiöitä] a supportive element, but the companies have commented that it has not been a significant driver. In practice, it supports private consumers who pay directly [omasta] out of their pockets, but it’s actually quite a small group for both companies,” Peuranheimo says.

A more significant group of customers for the companies are business and insurance company customers.

“For example, at Terveystalo, occupational health customers are a really large customer group, so in principle business customers are the largest paying group. Will [Kela-korvausten nosto] has helped to some extent with price increases on the part of private consumers, but apparently it hasn’t been an incredibly big driver.”

Analysts according to Pihlajalinna’s profit warning had already been expected to some extent, so it did not come as a complete surprise.

The market reacted positively to the update of the company’s guidelines. Pihlajalinna’s share price shot up by around six percent at the start of trading on Wednesday and remained at that level throughout Wednesday.

Terveystalo the share price reacts moderately to the earnings announcement. After the rise in the morning, the stock fell slightly to freezing.

According to the analysts interviewed by HS, the increase in Terveystalo’s share price was already seen a week ago, when the company published its own positive earnings warning on Thursday, July 11. On that day, Terveystalo’s stock rose by a good nine percent.

The actual announcement of results therefore hardly brought any surprises to investors.

“The same can happen with Pihlajalinna on results day. Even then, the reaction will probably be moderate if there are no other surprises in the report,” predicts OP’s Saarinen.