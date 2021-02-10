No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Listed companies Consumer security boosts F-Secure’s net sales, Sanoma’s result to a loss of 2 million – HS follows financial news day

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 10, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Wednesday is another big earnings day.

Profit period continues to be lively today, Wednesday, when several Finnish listed companies publish their reports.

They report on the progress of the last quarter and at the same time the whole year soon to be delisted fiber materials manufacturer Ahlstrom-Munksjö, information security company F-Secure, finance company OP, food manufacturer Raisio and media and educational materials company Sanoma.

On Wednesday morning, Statistics Finland reported new orders in the industry, which fell by more than 11 per cent last year. In December, the decline was 15 percent year-on-year.

HS reports the news and follows stock market reactions moment by moment.

Read the follow-up here:

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.