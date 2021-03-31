In Russia, a number of changes will come into force on April 1, among which are the new regulations for the driver’s license exam, an increase in pensions, a change in the cost of cigarettes and the abolition of some of the “coronavirus” benefits and rules. They are listed in more detail in the material “Lenta.ru”.

New rules of the exam for rights presupposesthat the “site” will no longer be a separate test stage. Instead, practical driving skills will now only be assessed in real traffic conditions. The new rule concerns obtaining rights to drive cars, trucks, buses and other public transport. For motorcycles, the previous regulations will continue to apply

Effective from April 1 new rules for processing payments for children from three to seven years old… Now their size depends on family income and will be able to reach 50, 75 and 100 percent of the regional subsistence minimum per child per month, and not a fixed 50 percent, as it was before. On average, these amounts are 5.6 thousand, 8.4 thousand and 11.3 thousand rubles, respectively.

Also, from April 1, they will increase payments to recipients of social pensions… The indexation will be 3.4 percent and will affect about 3.9 million people.

Another change in April will be mandatory pre-installation of Russian applications for all smartphones, tablets, computers and laptops sold in the country manufactured since the beginning of 2021. You will need to load 16 classes of programs on the devices. Among them are applications from Mail.ru Group, Yandex, Kaspersky Lab, as well as Gosuslug and the Mir payment system.

A number of benefits are canceledintroduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, people over 65 will no longer be able to apply for sick leave to comply with the self-isolation regime. In addition, the Central Bank’s recommendations on the restructuring of loans to those affected by the pandemic, as well as the regulator’s ban on the forced eviction of debtors from their only housing, are now not in effect.

At the same time restrictions on international travel are softening: From April 1, flights with Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are resumed. The Cypriot authorities allowed Russians to enter the island without restrictions, but after a negative test for COVID-19.

Cabinet decided in April continue to contain prices for sugar and sunflower oil… For cigarettes, a minimum price per pack is introduced. Since April 1, she will be 107.78 rubles. Anything cheaper will be considered illegal products.

Finally, April 1st spring call begins into the armed forces. At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree, according to which more than 135 thousand people should become military personnel.