9to5Mac: iPhone 16 Will Be Slightly Different From iPhone 15

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that Apple’s new smartphones will differ slightly from the current iPhones. His words quotes 9to5Mac edition.

In the note, the specialist listed the main differences between the new generation of smartphones and old gadgets. Pu noted that all devices in the series will have an A18 chip, 8 gigabytes of RAM, an Action button, and a new layout of the main camera. The flagship iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will receive larger displays, a separate button for photos, and Wi-Fi 7.

The analyst noted that the iPhone 16 is unlikely to be as popular as Apple expects. However, one of the reasons for buying could be the artificial intelligence (AI) services that appear on the devices.

Jeff Poo believes that the iPhone 17 series smartphones, expected to be released in 2025, will attract more attention and boost sales. The devices should have an updated design with a smaller screen cutout, 12 gigabytes of RAM, a 48-megapixel periscope lens and a front camera with a 24-megapixel sensor.

Previously, popular blogger John Prosser stated that Apple would release an inexpensive smartphone with a thin case in 2025. The future iPhone Air, which will receive an A19 chip and one camera, will be priced at $899, or about 80 thousand rubles.