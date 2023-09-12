Alex Econs, an employee of the Icon Printing company and experts from the fashion brand Matalan, listed quick ways to iron clothes without an iron. The relevant material is published Express.co.uk.

First of all, according to experts, a special solution made from home remedies can prevent creases on the fabric. They advised mixing 200 milliliters of water and 10 milliliters of fabric softener, spraying the resulting solution onto your wardrobe items, and then hanging them carefully.

In addition, experts said that crumpled items can be taken into the shower. “Simply hang your clothes in the bathroom when you shower to soften the fibers and straighten out the wrinkles so you don’t have to iron them. When you finish showering, try to keep your clothes in the bath for fifteen minutes before letting them dry,” they said.

Among other things, the publication’s interlocutors recommended tidying up wardrobe items using a hair straightener. “After styling your strands, use the residual heat of the device to straighten out any creases. This works best if you spray your clothes with water beforehand. Straighteners are great for both shirts and thicker materials such as those found in jackets,” they explained.

In conclusion, experts reported that wrinkled items are smoothed out on a flat surface by placing wet towels on them.

