Basic lifehacks to improve memory:

Determine your dominant modality of perception. To do this, take the test, which can be found on the Internet.

Thus, visual learners remember better what they see, and auditory learners remember better what they hear. As a rule, it is easier for the former to absorb information through reading, looking at bright graphs and illustrations, and for the latter – through lectures, podcasts and audio books.

Kinesthetic learners remember better when they write something down with their own hands. Conventional learning methods are not suitable for them – kinesthetic learners perceive information better in motion. For example, you can learn a poem by jumping.

It is easier for digital people to assimilate meaningful and logical information: they must understand cause-and-effect relationships and structure the material.

Repeat a lot

Repeating rhymes and poems is a great way to train your brain and increase memory capacity. You should start with short poems – quatrains, gradually increasing the number of poems that can be learned in a week. It’s better to choose texts that you don’t really like – then the result will be even more impressive.

Incorporate repetition into your daily life: repeat the material while jogging, grocery shopping, chatting with friends. The more a person practices, the more he remembers.

Retell stories

Passing information onto another person is a great way to commit it to memory.