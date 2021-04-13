TORREVIEJA will be staging the region’s first tapas festival in a year over the next two weekends.

The sixth “Let’s Go For Tapas” event sees 23 bars and restaurants involved, all serving four tapas and two drinks for only 10 euros.

Tapas lovers will also be able to participate in a raffle with a number of great prizes.

ON OFFER: Torrevieja Tapas

Spread over two long weekends, the festival kicks off on Thursday, April 15, until Sunday.

It then continues from the following Thursday, April 22, until Sunday, April 25.

Torrevieja’s Councilor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, presented the list of establishments involved, along with Joaquín Guillamó, the president of the Association of Hospitality Companies.

Despite nearly two dozen bars and restaurants being involved, Covid regulations will be upheld at all sites, with a new ordering protocol helping avoid crowding.

As in previous tapas festivals, diners will taste the fayre and vote in a ballot, with prizes including smart-phones, cases of wines and € 50 tasting dinners.

Martínez admitted, “The association, and the establishments, are being very brave in launching this initiative, and I want to invite everyone to enjoy our excellent gastronomy.”

Establishments participating in the 6th Edition of “We’re going for tapas” include:

– Bar Tapería Los Zamoranos

– La Cantina Food & Drinks

– Jax Torrevieja

– J. Mullins Irish Pub

– Embers and Tapas

– Cafe Bar Joaquín Chapaprieta

– Restaurant Rincon de Capis

– Tapería El Teatro

– Arroceria Pepe

– Burger Man from the Sea

– Bahia Restaurant

– Luz de Mar Restaurant

– Paseo Beach

– Tapas Bar Catalina II

– The Piscolabis

– The Corner of the Jars

– La Encina Restaurant

– Mat’s Burger

– Restaurant La Mata “Felisa”

– Alma-Drava

– Aura Food & Drinks

– HB Torrevieja

– Martinis Restaurant

Download the Map of Torrevieja showing participating restaurants by clicking here

