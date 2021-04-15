ALMOST one hundred municipal towns in Andalucia face possible restrictions on non-essential activities or mobility due to their COVID-19 infection rates.

According to the latest data updated by the Regional Ministry of Health yesterday, Wednesday, a total 94 Andalucian localities have crossed one of two thresholds set by the Junta to determine stricter coronavirus measures.

The first is a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of between 500 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 people which sets the criterion for perimeter closure.

The second is an incidence rate of above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people which sees the closure of all non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, as well as their outer perimeters.

The Junta will determine today, Thursday, the towns that will have to restrict their mobility or close their non-essential businesses.

Municipal which face possible border lockdown:

Almeria (4) : Viator, Alcolea, Rioja and La Mojonera.

: Viator, Alcolea, Rioja and La Mojonera. Cadiz (3): Wait, El Gastor and Villamartin.

Wait, El Gastor and Villamartin. Cordoba (8): Montemayor, Nueva Carteya, Zuheros, Fuente Palmera, Montoro, Villa del Rio and Villafranca de Cordoba and Monturque.

Montemayor, Nueva Carteya, Zuheros, Fuente Palmera, Montoro, Villa del Rio and Villafranca de Cordoba and Monturque. Grenada (16) : Gualchos, Castril, Huescar, Jun, Alhama de Granada, Chauchina, Cullar Vega, Fuente Vaqueros, Las Gabias, Gojar, Villa de Otura, Pulianas, Salar, Santa Fe, Ogijares and Villamena.

: Gualchos, Castril, Huescar, Jun, Alhama de Granada, Chauchina, Cullar Vega, Fuente Vaqueros, Las Gabias, Gojar, Villa de Otura, Pulianas, Salar, Santa Fe, Ogijares and Villamena. Huelva (5) : Almonte, Bonares, Rociana del Condado, Cartaya, Lucena del Puerto and Sanlucar de Guadiana.

: Almonte, Bonares, Rociana del Condado, Cartaya, Lucena del Puerto and Sanlucar de Guadiana. Jaen (10): Alcala la Real, Higuera de Calatrava, Porcuna, Valdepeñas de Jaen, Linares, Santisteban del Puerto, Villarrodrigo, Fuerte del Rey, Torreblascopedro and Canena.

Alcala la Real, Higuera de Calatrava, Porcuna, Valdepeñas de Jaen, Linares, Santisteban del Puerto, Villarrodrigo, Fuerte del Rey, Torreblascopedro and Canena. Malaga (1): Sierra de Yeguas.

Sierra de Yeguas. Seville (11): Castilleja del Campo, Isla Mayor, Pilas, La Luisiana, Alcalá del Río, Brenes, Guillena, El Ronquillo, El Cuervo, Los Molares and Montellano.

Municipal which face possible border lockdown AND non-essential activity closure:

Almeria (2): Alboloduy (1,477.8) and Santa Cruz de Marchena (3,015.1)

Alboloduy (1,477.8) and Santa Cruz de Marchena (3,015.1) Cadiz (5): Alcala del Valle (1,923.5), Benaocaz (1,040.1), El Bosque (2,246.1), Puerto Serrano (3,255.5) and Ubrique (2,300.5).

Alcala del Valle (1,923.5), Benaocaz (1,040.1), El Bosque (2,246.1), Puerto Serrano (3,255.5) and Ubrique (2,300.5). Cordoba (2): Benameji (1,269.4) and Doña Mencia (1,906.8).

Benameji (1,269.4) and Doña Mencia (1,906.8). Granada (13): Darro (1,713.6), Ferreira (1,328.9), Orce (2,362.9), Cijuela (1,024.9), Colomera (1. 843.3), Escuzar (1,517.1), Montejicar (1,327), Nigüelas (2,447.3), Zagra (1,242.9), Dúrcal (1,040.6 ), Íllora (1,182.3), Albuñuelas (1,371.6) and El Valle (1,212.8).

Darro (1,713.6), Ferreira (1,328.9), Orce (2,362.9), Cijuela (1,024.9), Colomera (1. 843.3), Escuzar (1,517.1), Montejicar (1,327), Nigüelas (2,447.3), Zagra (1,242.9), Dúrcal (1,040.6 ), Íllora (1,182.3), Albuñuelas (1,371.6) and El Valle (1,212.8). Huelva (1) : San Bartolome de la Torre (1,143.3).

: San Bartolome de la Torre (1,143.3). Jaen (9): Noalejo (1,190.5), Castellar (1,275.8), Beas de Segura (2,039.2), Bedmar and Garciez (1,253.3), Santiago-Pontones (2. 164.2), Arquillos (1,277.6), Castillo de Locubin (1,111.4), Frailes (1,261.8) and Campillo de Arenas (1,142.2).

Noalejo (1,190.5), Castellar (1,275.8), Beas de Segura (2,039.2), Bedmar and Garciez (1,253.3), Santiago-Pontones (2. 164.2), Arquillos (1,277.6), Castillo de Locubin (1,111.4), Frailes (1,261.8) and Campillo de Arenas (1,142.2). Malaga (1) : Almargen (2,105.8)

: Almargen (2,105.8) Seville (3): Los Corrales (1,549), Martin de la Jara (1,163.2) and El Garrobo (1,023).

READ ALSO: