66 MUNICIPALITIES in Malaga move to Alert Level 2 at midnight tonight.

Following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts to analyze the epidemiological situation of each municipality, the health districts of Malaga, Guadalhorce, La Vega and Axarquia have all transitioned to Alert Level 2.

The health districts of the Serrania de Ronda and the Costa del Sol have been excluded from this extension of opening hours.

Those municipalities who now find themselves in Alert Level 2 are permitted the following:

Opening hours of bars and shops extended from 18:00 to 21:30.

The sale of alcohol in shops will also be permitted until 21:30.

The number of people permitted at social gatherings has been increased from four to six, in private homes and outside bars and restaurants.

The capacity in hotels and restaurants has also been modified, to 75% indoors and 100% on terraces.

The capacity of sports facilities has been increased to 65%.

Wakes and funerals may only be attended by 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

50% capacity is permitted at civil and religious ceremonies. Banquets may not have more than 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

The complete list of Malaga municipalities which move to Alert Level 2 at midnight tonight are as follows:

Alcaucin Alfarnate Alfarnatejo Carob tree Almachar Sands Benamargosa Benamocarra The Borge Canillas de Aceituno Canillas de Albaida Casabermeja Apiary Comares Competa Cutar Frigiliana Iznate Nerja Periana Riogordo Salt flats Sayalonga Sedella Torrox Velez-Malaga Viñuela Mall Almargen Antequera Archidona Campillos Cañete la Real Low Caves San Marcos Caves Stone fountain Humilladero Mollina Sierra de Yeguas Teba Abdalajis Valley Villanueva de Algaidas Villanueva de la Concepcion Villanueva de Tapia Villanueva del Rosario Villanueva del Trabuco Almogia Macharaviaya Malaga (capital) Moclinejo Rincon de la Victoria Totalan Alhaurin de la Torre Alhaurin the Great Alora Alozaina Ardales Ratchet Cartama Casarabonela Coin Guaro Peel Blackboard Tolox Anvilra

After the review carried out, there is only one municipality in the province, Montejaque, with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, so the perimeter closure and the closure of non-essential activity is maintained.

Likewise, Archez and Benaojan have an incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and must maintain their perimetral closure, meaning no one can enter or exit.

Apart from Malaga, according to Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister of Health and Families, ‘a high volume of Andalucia has also transitioned to Alert Level 2’.