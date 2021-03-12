BARS and shops must continue to close at 6pm in Marbella and 36 other Malaga province towns.

A total 37 other towns, belonging to the Serrania de Ronda and Costa del Sol health districts, will have to keep their current 6pm closing times in bars, restaurants and shops.

The announcement comes following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts to analyze the epidemiological situation of each municipality based on different parameters, such as the cumulative incidence rate, pressure on hospitals and the rate of infections among those over 65 years of age.

Those municipalities to remain in Alert Level 3 and will have to continue lowering shutters at 6pm are: Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Istan, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Ojen, Torremolinos, Archez, Algatocin, Alpandeire, Arriate, Atajate , Benadalid, Benalauria, Benaojan, Benarraba, El Burgo, Cartajima, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas del Becerro, Farajan, Gaucin, Genalguacil, Igualeja, Jimera de Libar, Jubrique, Juzcar, Montecorto, Montejaque, Parauta, Pujerra, Ronda and Serrato .

The rest of the province, including the capital, already at Alert Level 2, can maintain the opening of establishments until 9.30pm, as has been the case for the last week.

The epidemiological situation of each municipality in Malaga will be assessed again next Thursday.