THE third wave of coronavirus in Malaga is slowly starting to retreat, and the less contagion and the lower the incidence, the more the restrictive measures are relaxed.

According to data from the IECA Portal of the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography, there are now only 14 municipalities in Malaga province with rates above 500 diagnosed cases.

Malaga capital, which has seen its incidence rate drop to 373 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, will reopen its mobility from this Friday at midnight, after a month of perimetral closure.

Other Malaga localities which join the capital in achieving an incidence rate below 500 are: Mijas, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Alhaurín de la Torre, Cartama, Coin, Alora, Arenas, Arriate, Benarraba, El Burgo, Canillas de Albaida, Cartajima, Casares, Colmenar, Cuevas de San Marcos, Genalguacil, Guaro, Jubrique, Pizarra, Teba, Villanueva de Tapia and Yunquera.

This means that their residents will be able to enter and leave their municipalities freely as of midnight today.

Those that are to remain under a perimetral lockdown due to having between 500 and 1,000 diagnosed cases in the last 14 days are: Villanueva del Trabuco (828), Ojen (550), Marbella (665), Estepona (759), Manilva (638 ), Gaucin (755), Cortes de la Frontera (717), Algatocin (737), Montejaque (526) and Ronda (747).

Four localities in Malaga province remain above 1,000: Archez (1,039), Cañete la Real (1,286), Serrato (1,037) and Benaojan (1,789), meaning their non-essential activity remains paralysed, as well as not being able to enter or leave the municipality.