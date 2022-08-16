Lotti: “I’m sorry, and not a little, to discover that the leaders of my party have abandoned one of the cornerstones of our identity: guarantee”

“The choice is political, no one hides behind cowardly excuses”. He writes it on Facebook Luca Lotticommenting on his exclusion from the electoral roll of the Democratic Party.

“The secretary of my party has decided to exclude me from the lists for the next political elections. He has communicated his choice to me, explaining that there are names of a higher caliber than mine. I confess that I did not understand if he was referring to those who until a few months ago were spitting poison against the Democratic Party and that today they find themselves almost by magic a safe place on our lists. I do not know. But that’s the way it is. “MP Luca Lotti writes it on Facebook.

“Certainly I will not be the one to make controversies: I have not made them in recent years and I will not start today. I have always acted for the good of my territory and of my party. I have not shared the choice of many friends in 2019 to leave the Pd and also thanks to that decision (mine and Lorenzo Guerini whom I thank for the work as Minister and for having guided the reformists with me) the Democratic Party remained present in Parliament where, according to the numbers, it risked disappearing. That’s why it hurts in these hours to listen to useless controversies and fake news about the reasons for my failure to re-nominate, as well as reading absurd reconstructions in which you try to make people believe that the territory was chosen. In Tuscany we all know how things went “.

“The choice is political, no one is hiding behind cowardly excuses. I am used to facing reality with my head held high, so must those who have decided. I just add a reflection. Sorry, and not a little, to discover that the leaders of my party have abandoned one of the cornerstones of our identity: the guarantee“.

Then Lotti concludes: “It was an honor for me to be a member of the Democratic Party, the party I helped found and which, in recent years, together with many friends I have kept united and compact. I would do it all again! they are texting and texting or who cared about me I just say this: even when some choices seem more dictated by resentment than by political coherence, you will always find me on the same side. On the side of the Democratic Party. The PD is my home. It will also be in the future “.

