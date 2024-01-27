Home page World

In a study, several foods were examined for their nutrients. The result: An unexpected vegetable is considered particularly healthy and nutrient-rich.

A food is considered healthy if it provides a lot of important nutrients for our body. What is particularly healthy for you always varies from person to person – after all, there are intolerances and allergies – but a study has set itself the task of determining the healthiest foods (More consumer news can be found here). According to the list, the healthiest vegetables are the following:

The healthiest foods in the world – scientific ranking

In order to find out which foods are the healthiest, researcher Jennifer Di Noia put the nutrients and calories they contain into a ratio. The ranking is based on how many nutrients such as vitamin A, B12 or fiber come from as few calories as possible, as HEIDELBERG24 reports.

The result is often surprising – So the healthiest fruit according to the list is this fruit. 41 foods were examined in this way in the study. While only seven types of fruit make it onto the list, the top places are dominated by vegetables.

What is the best vegetable in the world?

Making it to number 1 on the list of healthiest vegetables – drumroll – was watercress! Caution: Although watercress is also a popular culinary herb, it differs from the equally popular garden cress, which did not make it onto the list of the healthiest vegetables. The watercress or watercress is some way ahead.

It is the only vegetable that has a value of 100 when measuring nutrient to calorie content and therefore contains 100 percent of the recommended daily dose of the 17 tested nutrients per 100 calories. For comparison: Second place, occupied by Chinese cabbage, only achieved a value of 91.99, while three other vegetables approached the 90 value.

What is watercress?

If you're not familiar with watercress, the plant has a spicy and slightly spicy taste, similar to garden cress. It is ideal for potato dishes, egg dishes and salads. Watercress is rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, C and E, and minerals such as iron, iodine and calcium.

Another advantage of the vegetable: Cress is also wintergreen, which means that it can be harvested in the cold season. However, if you want to grow it yourself, you should make sure that the plant needs a lot of moisture. The plant is also considered a true medicinal plant that is used in natural medicine and is said to stimulate the appetite and promote metabolism.

List shows healthiest vegetables

Anyone who would have guessed which other vegetables were on the list would also be surprised. You won't find popular classics like celery or cucumber. Instead, the top places are mainly occupied by leafy vegetables such as chard (2nd place), chicory (6th place) and rocket (18th place). Even dandelion leaves appear in the ranking at number 16.

At the bottom of the list of healthiest vegetables are the turnip (37th place), the leek (39th place) and the sweet potato (40th place). Of course, that still doesn't mean anything bad, on the contrary. The three vegetables are still among the 41 healthiest foods in the world! There are just others who rank even higher. These are the 10 healthiest vegetables:

1st place: watercress

2nd place: Chinese cabbage

3rd place: Chard

4th place: beet leaf

5th place: spinach

6th place: chicory

7th place: leaf lettuce

8th place: parsley

9th place: Romaine lettuce

10th place: Kale

What is important for a healthy diet?

But other foods are also considered extremely healthy. According to experts, olive oil is said to prevent strokes and heart attacks. But fatty acids, for example from fish, avocados or nuts, are also important. Legumes like lentils are a good source of protein. But also Oatmeal is considered a true superfood – that's what happens when you eat it every day. (paw)