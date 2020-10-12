Information about Realme Q2 series has been coming out continuously for a long time. The curtain will be lifted on October 13 from Realme Q Series smartphones. According to the information so far, a standard version and Q2 Pro edition can be launched in this new series of Reality. Now this phone has been listed on the benchmarking website Geekbench.Realme’s upcoming phone on Geekbench is listed with the model number Realme RMX2117. As expected, this will be the standard version of Reality Q2. The screenshot shows that the MediaTek Dimension 800U processor will be given in this smartphone. It is the light version of the original dimension 800 but supports 5G network.

Talking about other specifications of Reality, it can have 6 GB RAM. Apart from this, there are reports of its coming with Android 10. Android based Reality UI 2.0 can be given in the phone.

Shoe Key, Reality’s global marketing department, had said that high-end plane leather craftsmanship was used for the first time in the Reality Q2 series. The new smartphone used plain gray leather with Dare to Leap Phrase.

According to previous reports, the Reality Q2 has a 6.5-inch full HD + LCD punch screen. The screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a sampling rate of 180 Hz. The 16-megapixel front camera is located in the cutout on the screen. The rear camera comes with 48 megapixels, 8 megapixels and 2 megapixel sensors. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000mAh.

