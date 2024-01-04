Many people in the Epstein trial were anonymized. Now the list of names has been made public. There are some well-known people on it.
Washington DC – In December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls. At that time, many names appeared in trial records only as John and Jane Doe. A name that is equivalent to our German Max Musterman, i.e. represents a placeholder. Now a court has decided that the names will be made public.
Court releases names in Epstein case – district judge says no basis to withhold them
US District Judge Loretta Preska saw no legal basis for continuing to withhold a total of 175 names, the news portal reports Newsweek. That's why they are now being made public. However, the names are not part of Epstein's client list, the news portal makes clear.
The list is still causing a stir because it includes, among other things, the names of some celebrities who have previously not been mentioned or have hardly been mentioned in connection with the Epstein trial. These include actress Cate Blanchett, music legend Michael Jackson, astrophysicist Stephen Hawking and Hollywood star Bruce Willis.
Published names are not Epstein's client list
A mention does not mean that the person was an active part of the abuse network around Epstein, but initially only that the name was mentioned in the civil lawsuit. For example, the names of some of the victims' relatives have previously been treated anonymously in the court files.
These are the names that are currently known:
- Ghislaine Maxwell
- Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre
- Kathy Alexander
- Miles Alexander
- James Michael Austrich
- Philip Barden
- Cate Blanchett
- David Boies
- Laura Boothe
- Evelyn Boulet
- Rebecca Boylan
- Joshua Bunner
- Naomi Campbell
- Carolyn Casey
- Paul Cassell
- Sharon Churcher
- Bill Clinton
- David Copperfield
- Alexandra Cousteau
- Cameron Diaz
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Alan Dershowitz
- Dr. Mona Devanesan
- Bradley Edwards
- Amanda Ellison
- Cimberly Espinosa
- Jeffrey Epstein
- Annie Farmer
- Marie Farmer
- Alexandra Fekkai
- Crystal Figueroa
- Anthony Figueroa
- Louis Freeh
- Eric Gany
- Meg Garvin
- Sheridan Gibson Butte
- Robert Giuffre
- Al Gore
- Ross Gow
- Fred Graff
- Philip Guderyon
- Shannon Harrison
- Stephen Hawking
- Victoria Hazel
- Brittany Henderson
- Brett Jaffe
- Michael Jackson
- Carol Roberts Kess
- Dr. Karen Kutikoff
- Peter Listerman
- George Lucas
- Tony Lyons
- Bob Master
- Jamie A. Melanson
- Lynn Miller
- Marvin Minsky
- David Mullen
- Joe Pagano
- Mary Paluga
- J Stanley Pottinger
- Joseph Recarey
- Michael Reiter
- Jason Richards
- Bill Richardson
- Sky Roberts
- Scott Rothstein
- Forest Sawyer
- Doug Schoetlle
- Kevin Spacey
- Cecilia Stone
- Mark Tafoya
- Brent Tindall
- Kevin Thompson
- Donald Trump
- Ed Tuttle
- Emma Vagan
- Kimberly Vaughan Edwards
- Cresenda Valdes
- Anthony Valladares
- Maritza Vazquez
- Vicki Ward
- Jarred Weisfeld
- Courtney Wild
- Bruce Willis
- Daniel Wilson
- Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York
The names were on the website CourtListener.com published. Shortly afterwards, however, the site was no longer accessible Fox10 reported. The reason for this could be that the server is overloaded by too many page views. (sp)
#List #published #Epstein #case #find #names
Leave a Reply