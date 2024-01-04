Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

Many people in the Epstein trial were anonymized. Now the list of names has been made public. There are some well-known people on it.

Washington DC – In December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls. At that time, many names appeared in trial records only as John and Jane Doe. A name that is equivalent to our German Max Musterman, i.e. represents a placeholder. Now a court has decided that the names will be made public.

Court releases names in Epstein case – district judge says no basis to withhold them

US District Judge Loretta Preska saw no legal basis for continuing to withhold a total of 175 names, the news portal reports Newsweek. That's why they are now being made public. However, the names are not part of Epstein's client list, the news portal makes clear.

A list of names that were mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein trial has now been made available to the public. (Archive image) © Uma Sanghvi/IMAGO

The list is still causing a stir because it includes, among other things, the names of some celebrities who have previously not been mentioned or have hardly been mentioned in connection with the Epstein trial. These include actress Cate Blanchett, music legend Michael Jackson, astrophysicist Stephen Hawking and Hollywood star Bruce Willis.

Published names are not Epstein's client list

A mention does not mean that the person was an active part of the abuse network around Epstein, but initially only that the name was mentioned in the civil lawsuit. For example, the names of some of the victims' relatives have previously been treated anonymously in the court files.

These are the names that are currently known:

Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre

Kathy Alexander

Miles Alexander

James Michael Austrich

Philip Barden

Cate Blanchett

David Boies

Laura Boothe

Evelyn Boulet

Rebecca Boylan

Joshua Bunner

Naomi Campbell

Carolyn Casey

Paul Cassell

Sharon Churcher

Bill Clinton

David Copperfield

Alexandra Cousteau

Cameron Diaz

Leonardo DiCaprio

Alan Dershowitz

Dr. Mona Devanesan

Bradley Edwards

Amanda Ellison

Cimberly Espinosa

Jeffrey Epstein

Annie Farmer

Marie Farmer

Alexandra Fekkai

Crystal Figueroa

Anthony Figueroa

Louis Freeh

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin

Sheridan Gibson Butte

Robert Giuffre

Al Gore

Ross Gow

Fred Graff

Philip Guderyon

Shannon Harrison

Stephen Hawking

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Michael Jackson

Carol Roberts Kess

Dr. Karen Kutikoff

Peter Listerman

George Lucas

Tony Lyons

Bob Master

Jamie A. Melanson

Lynn Miller

Marvin Minsky

David Mullen

Joe Pagano

Mary Paluga

J Stanley Pottinger

Joseph Recarey

Michael Reiter

Jason Richards

Bill Richardson

Sky Roberts

Scott Rothstein

Forest Sawyer

Doug Schoetlle

Kevin Spacey

Cecilia Stone

Mark Tafoya

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Donald Trump

Ed Tuttle

Emma Vagan

Kimberly Vaughan Edwards

Cresenda Valdes

Anthony Valladares

Maritza Vazquez

Vicki Ward

Jarred Weisfeld

Courtney Wild

Bruce Willis

Daniel Wilson

Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York

The names were on the website CourtListener.com published. Shortly afterwards, however, the site was no longer accessible Fox10 reported. The reason for this could be that the server is overloaded by too many page views. (sp)