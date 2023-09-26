Refereeing in the Champions League has often been stricter than in European domestic leagues.
Yellow and red cards are apparently much more common, with referee discretion often replaced by strict application of the law at all times. This results in a greater number of sanctioned players, as UEFA rules differ from those of national leagues.
Here is the complete record of cautions, red cards and suspensions in the 2023/24 Champions League campaign.
In the Champions League, a player must receive three yellow cards, none of which resulted in a red card, to be suspended. This suspension lasts for one match, the same amount of time as any individual red card, although UEFA can extend a sanction for a red card offense in extraordinary circumstances.
After receiving three yellow cards, “any subsequent odd caution” (fifth, seventh, ninth, etc.) will result in another suspension.
All yellow cards and suspensions are cleared at the quarter-final stage, meaning that a player could only miss the Champions League final in the rare event that he was sent off in the semi-final second leg.
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Ben White
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
1
|
0
|
Angel Correa
|
1
|
0
|
Samu Lino
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Gavi
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Leon Goretzka
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Antonio Silva
|
0
|
1
|
Anatoly Trubin
|
1
|
0
|
Rafael Silva
|
1
|
0
|
Nicolas Otamendi
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Nico Schlotterbeck
|
1
|
0
|
Emre Can
|
1
|
0
|
Julian Ryerson
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Alvaro Djalo
|
1
|
0
|
Jose Fonte
|
1
|
0
|
Cristian Borja
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Gustaf Lagerbielke
|
0
|
1
|
Odin Thiago Holm
|
0
|
1
|
Callum McGregor
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Elias Jelert
|
0
|
1
|
Lukas Lerager
|
1
|
0
|
Kevin Dicks
|
1
|
0
|
Birger Meling
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Quinten Timber
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Hakim Ziyech
|
1
|
0
|
Sergio Oliveira
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Kristjan Asllani
|
1
|
0
|
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|
1
|
0
|
Davide Frattesi
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Patrick
|
1
|
0
|
Ciro Immobile
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Facundo Medina
|
1
|
0
|
Florian Sotoca
|
1
|
0
|
Brice Samba
|
1
|
0
|
Angelo Fulgini
|
1
|
0
|
Massadio Haidara
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Rodri
|
1
|
0
|
Ruben Dias
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Lisandro Martínez
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Davide Calabria
|
1
|
0
|
Yunus Musah
|
1
|
0
|
Rade Krunic
|
1
|
0
|
Olivier Giroud
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
|
1
|
0
|
Victor Osimhen
|
1
|
0
|
Matteo Politano
|
1
|
0
|
Giacomo Raspadori
|
1
|
0
|
Mathias Olivera
|
1
|
0
|
Juan Jesus
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Fabian Schar
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
N/A
|
0
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
David Carmo
|
1
|
0
|
Joao Mario
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Olivier Boscagli
|
1
|
0
|
Malik Tillman
|
1
|
0
|
Jerdy Schouten
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Kevin Kampl
|
1
|
0
|
Xavi Simons
|
1
|
0
|
Emil Forsberg
|
1
|
0
|
Mohamed Simakan
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Lucas Gourna-Douath
|
1
|
0
|
Samson Baidoo
|
1
|
0
|
Roko Simic
|
1
|
0
|
Sekou Koita
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Aurelien Tchouameni
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Mikel Merino
|
1
|
0
|
Hamari Traoré
|
1
|
0
|
Igor Zubeldia
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Milan Rodic
|
1
|
0
|
Marko Stamenic
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
N/A
|
0
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Nemanja Gudelj
|
1
|
0
|
Sergio Ramos
|
1
|
0
|
Lucas Ocampos
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Danilo Sikan
|
1
|
0
|
Taras Stepanenko
|
1
|
0
|
Yukhym Konoplya
|
1
|
0
Union Berlin
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Lucas Tousart
|
1
|
0
|
Player
|
Yellow cards
|
red cards
|
Loris Benito
|
1
|
0
|
Sandro Lauper
|
1
|
0
|
Lewin Blum
|
1
|
0
