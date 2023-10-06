The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday the list of the 24 players summoned to play the two matches corresponding to the qualifying phase for Euro 2024 during the international break in October. The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach in this call as coach of the absolute team, with Laime Yamal once again as the main protagonist.
– Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), Kepa (Real Madrid) and David Raya (Arsenal)
– Defenses: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Laporte (Al Nassr), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), David García (Osasuna), Alex Balde (FC Barcelona), Fran García (Real Madrid )
– Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club)
– Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
When will the Spanish team play?
The Spanish team will play two official matches in this national team break in October, the second of the 2023/24 season. Spain will face the Scottish and Norwegian teams on its way to qualify for the next Euro Cup to be held in Germany in 2024.
Seventh day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024
Game: Spain vs Scotland
Date: Thursday October 12
Hour: 20:45
Stadium: La Cartuja Stadium, Seville (Spain)
Eighth day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024
Game: Norway vs Spain
Date: Sunday October 15
Hour: 20:45
Stadium: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo (Norway)
What is the group of the Spanish team?
Spain is part of group A, and in addition to Scotland and Norway there are also Cyprus and Georgia. Currently the Spanish team occupies second place, but let us remember that it has one less game compared to the leader, since during the July break Spain did not play qualifying matches because it was playing in the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League.
Qualifying Group A for Euro 2024
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Scotland
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Spain
|
9
|
3
|
Norway
|
7
|
4
|
Georgia
|
4
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
