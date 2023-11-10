The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday the list of the 25 players summoned to play the two matches corresponding to the qualifying phase for Euro 2024 during the international break in November. The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach in this call as coach of the absolute team, with Laime Yamal once again as the main protagonist.
– Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal) and Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
– Defenses: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Íñigo Martínez (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David García (Osasuna), José Luis Gayá (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
– Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club), Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid), Aleix García (Girona)
More news about the Spanish team
– Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
When will the Spanish team play?
The Spanish team will play two official matches in this national team break in November, the last of 2023. Spain, which has already qualified for the Euro 2024 to be played in Germany, will face the teams of Cyprus and Georgia on her way to being first in the group.
Ninth day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024
Game: Cyprus vs Spain
Date: Thursday, November 16
Hour: 18:00
Stadium: Alphamega Stadium, Limassol (Cyprus)
Tenth day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024
Game: Spain vs Georgia
Date: Sunday, November 19
Hour: 20:45
Stadium: José Zorrilla Stadium, Valladolid (Spain)
What is the group of the Spanish team?
Spain is part of group A, and in addition to Cyprus and Georgia there are also Scotland and Norway. Currently the Spanish team occupies first place and has already qualified for Euro 2024. La Roja’s objective is to maintain that place and qualify as first in the group
Qualifying Group A for Euro 2024
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Spain
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Scotland
|
fifteen
|
3
|
Norway
|
10
|
4
|
Georgia
|
7
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#List #called #Spanish #team #matches #Cyprus #Georgia #features