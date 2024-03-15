The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday the list of the 25 footballers summoned to play two friendly matches in preparation for Euro 2024 during the international break in March, the first of the year 2024, against the national teams. from Colombia and Brazil.
The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach in this call as coach of the absolute team.
– Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal) and Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
– Defenses: Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Aymerica Laporte (Al Nassr), Dani Vivian (Athletic Club), Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona), José Luis Gayá ( Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
– Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club),
More news about the Spanish team
– Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona), Dani Oolmo (Leipzig), Joselu (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) and Pablo Sarabia ( Wolverhampton)
#List #called #Spanish #team #matches #Colombia #Brazil #Cubarsí #great #news
Leave a Reply