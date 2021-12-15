Home page politics

People drive past ruins of shops in Kunduz that were destroyed in clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces. © Abdullah Sahil / AP / dpa / archive

According to the aid organization IRC, the people in Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Yemen need help particularly quickly. The tense situation is also seen as a “wake-up call” for the new federal government.

New York / Berlin – After the conquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban, the country has become the worst humanitarian hot spot, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

In the list of conflicts with particularly serious consequences for civilians published by the IRC, Ethiopia, torn by civil war, comes in second. Yemen, which has suffered from civil war for years, comes in third. “In 2022, 274 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid, a significant increase compared to the 235 million in 2021, which was the highest value in decades,” said the organization.

Nigeria, South Sudan, Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Syria and Sudan follow in the top ten of the ten worst humanitarian crises. The failure of the international system is made responsible for the growing need. While many states are failing to fulfill their obligations towards those seeking protection, “diplomacy cannot resolve conflicts, international law no longer protects the civilian population, and humanitarian measures cannot close the growing gaps”.

The IRC managing director in Germany, Ralph Achenbach, described the tense situation as a “wake-up call” for the new federal government: “In order to strengthen German humanitarian aid and diplomacy, Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz and Foreign Minister (Annalena) Baerbock must first Use the days in the office to set the strategic course. ”The yardstick must be to meet the responsibility to protect as the second largest donor of humanitarian aid and the fifth largest host country for refugees. dpa