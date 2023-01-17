Colombian soccer is about to start, the teams close their latest additions for the start of the first championship of the year and they already knew the programming for the premiere.
date 1 and 2
La Dimayor announced the programming of dates 1 and 2 of the Colombian championship.
BETPLAY DIMAYOR LEAGUE I-2023
ALL AGAINST ALL
DATE 1
January 24
Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Envigado FC
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez
Television: WIN+
January 25
Union Magdalena vs. Atletico Huila
Time: 3:10 p.m.
Stadium: Sierra Nevada
Television: WIN/WIN+
Golden Eagles vs. Junior FC
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: WIN+
26 of January
Boyaca Chico vs. Oil Alliance
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Stadium: Independence
Television: WIN/WIN+
Sports Tolima vs. cali america
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: WIN+
National Athletic vs. Once Caldas DAF
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: WIN+
January 27th
Jaguars FC vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: WIN/WIN+
date 2
January 28
Envigado FC vs. Equity
Time: 3:10 p.m.
Stadium: Sports Center
Television: WIN/WIN+
Atletico Huila vs. Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid
Television: WIN/WIN+
January 29
National Athletic vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 3:10 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: WIN+
Deportivo Pereira vs. Millonaries FC
Time: 5:20 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Television: WIN+
Junior FC vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: WIN+
January 30th
Oil Alliance vs. sports grass
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
Television: WIN/WIN+
Once Caldas DAF vs. Sports Tolima
Time: 8:10 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: WIN+
January 31
Boyaca Chico vs. Jaguars FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Independence
Television: WIN/WIN+
America de Cali vs. Union Magdalena
Time: 8:10 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
Television: WIN+
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET
More sports news
#List #schedule #dates #League #schedules
Leave a Reply