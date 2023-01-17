Colombian soccer is about to start, the teams close their latest additions for the start of the first championship of the year and they already knew the programming for the premiere.

date 1 and 2

La Dimayor announced the programming of dates 1 and 2 of the Colombian championship.

BETPLAY DIMAYOR LEAGUE I-2023

ALL AGAINST ALL

DATE 1



January 24

Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Envigado FC

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez

Television: WIN+

January 25

Union Magdalena vs. Atletico Huila

Time: 3:10 p.m.

Stadium: Sierra Nevada

Television: WIN/WIN+

Golden Eagles vs. Junior FC

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: WIN+

26 of January

Boyaca Chico vs. Oil Alliance

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Stadium: Independence

Television: WIN/WIN+

Sports Tolima vs. cali america

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: WIN+

National Athletic vs. Once Caldas DAF

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: WIN+

January 27th

Jaguars FC vs. Santa Fe Independent

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: WIN/WIN+

date 2

January 28

Envigado FC vs. Equity

Time: 3:10 p.m.

Stadium: Sports Center

Television: WIN/WIN+

Atletico Huila vs. Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid

Television: WIN/WIN+

January 29

National Athletic vs. Golden Eagles

Time: 3:10 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: WIN+

Deportivo Pereira vs. Millonaries FC

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

Television: WIN+

Junior FC vs. Independent Medellin

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Television: WIN+

January 30th

Oil Alliance vs. sports grass

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Television: WIN/WIN+

Once Caldas DAF vs. Sports Tolima

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: WIN+

January 31

Boyaca Chico vs. Jaguars FC

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Independence

Television: WIN/WIN+

America de Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

Television: WIN+

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

