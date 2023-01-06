Soccer is a sport that moves billions of euros a year in hiring, acquisitions and payments of top-level players. This 2023, of course, is no exception: The most valued player, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has a market value of 180 million euros. Do you want to know who it is and who is next on the list?

‘Transfermarkt’, a German portal specializing in market values, undertook the task of revealing the list of the most sought-after players for 2023. We will tell you below.

The most sought-after footballers of 2023

Killian Mbappé, leading the ‘top’

Although you might think that Lionel Messi, considered one of the best in the world, or Cristiano Ronaldo, five times Ballon d’Or winner, are at the top of the list of the most valued, the reality is that this is not the case. To the surprise of many, the list is led by Killian Mbappé, who plays as a striker for Paris Saint-Germain FC.

‘Transfermarkt’ estimates that the French footballer’s market value amounts to 180 million euros, only 10 million more than the Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland, whose figure reaches 170 million euros.

While Mbappé reached the final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup together with the French team; Manchester City’s potent striker shines and steals the spotlight in the Premier League for one reason: his goalscoring record. With 21 goals, he commands the overall British league scorer rankings.

(Also read: Tomás Ángel: Álvaro González said that the alleged pressure to remove him is “garbage”).

In third place is the Brazilian footballer Vinicius Júnior, with 120 million euros, and behind him is the British player Jude Bellingham, with 110 million euros, who plays as a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, a German professional sports club.

Júnior sweeps his talents at Real Madrid and has scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Spanish club during the 2022-2023 season. For his part, Jude Bellingham is in the sights of Real Madrid, who are still in negotiations to make him a new player in the ‘merengue’ box.

The top 5 on the ‘Transfermarkt’ list is closed by Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, with a market value of 110 million euros. The Briton participated in the last World Cup together with his country’s team and in 2022 he extended his contract with the English club: he went from finishing in 2024 to doing it in 2027, according to the specialized football portal ‘Fichajes ‘.

(Of interest: James Rodríguez: the scandalous devaluation of the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team).

Who are below the first 5?

After Foden comes the player Pedri, who at just 20 years old is a benchmark for the Spanish team and, now also, for FC Barcelona, ​​a club for which he has played as a midfielder since July 2020. Long before making his debut at the Spanish club , Unión Deportiva Las Palmas recruited him for the youth team.

“He became the most outstanding player of the 2019-2020 season, scoring four goals and giving seven assists in 37 games, an outrage for his age.”, details the American magazine ‘Vanity Fair’. After his promotion to FC Barcelona, ​​his market value is 100 million euros.

(Keep reading: Mourning in world football: legend and ‘amulet’ of the Italian National Team dies).

Jamal Musiala, currently a striker for Bayern Munich (100 million euros), is added to the list of the best valued players in the world; Bukayo Saka, who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal FC in the English Premier League (100 million euros); Federico Valverde, Uruguayan soccer star for Real Madrid (100 million euros) and Pablo Paéz, better known as ‘Gavi’, midfielder for FC Barcelona in the Spanish First Division (90 million euros).

More news in EL TIEMPO

The ‘Kid’ Valderrama was about to reach Argentine football

Luis Suárez: Gremio ‘threw the house out the window’ in his presentation, video

Dibu Martínez: they reveal how he intimidated the Frenchman who was stopped by the ‘title goal’

Devis Vásquez: untold story of the Colombian soccer player who arrived at Milan

Trends WEATHER