The happiest people live in the north of the EU, at least according to the list of the happiest countries in the world. Germany, on the other hand, loses.

Munich – Despite many international crises at the moment, the global feeling of happiness has remained remarkably constant. This is the conclusion reached by an independent team of experts in the new World Happiness Report, which was published today, Monday, on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness proclaimed by the United Nations. For the eleventh time, the “World Happiness Report” has examined the satisfaction of the inhabitants of different countries. The report is based on data from the past three years.

Access to education, social cohesion and crime rates are essential factors for examining life satisfaction in the various countries. However, income, health, environment and safety or work-life balance also play a role in the assessment nationalgeographic.de performs. But in which country do the happiest people live and how satisfied are people living in Germany?

Germany slips further down the list of the happiest countries in the world

The northernmost country in the EU seems to be doing everything right. For the sixth year in a row, Finland takes first place on the podium when it comes to having the happiest people on the planet. Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are also among the ten countries with the happiest populations. Cultural scientist Peter Stadius at the University of Helsinki explained this tagesschau.de with the social character. In the north, people don’t expect much and are satisfied with what they have, says Stadius.

And how happy are the Germans now? In contrast to the northern islands of happiness, Germany slips significantly. It even loses two places compared to the previous report and ranks 16th this year. Afghanistan comes last. Initiated by the small South Asian state of Bhutan, World Happiness Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2012 to highlight the importance of happiness and well-being in the lives of people around the world. But even if Germany didn’t end up in the top 10, there are a few tricks you can use to make yourself lucky – and maybe move Germany up a few places next time. (Niklas Mueller)